How to Watch Dayton at Richmond

With March Madness right around the corner, Dayton will hit the road to take on Richmond on Tuesday night.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is coming down the stretch with conference tournaments and March Madness right around the corner. With that in mind, every team is looking to finish off the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature Dayton traveling to take on Richmond.

How to Watch the Dayton Flyers at Richmond Spiders Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the Dayton Flyers at Richmond Spiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Flyers are 20-9 and are looking like a dark-horse tournament team. Picking up a big win tonight would be a big step in the direction of getting into the tournament. In its last game, Dayton ended up losing to La Salle by a final score of 62-60.

On the other side of the court, the Spiders are also in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Richmond holds a 19-10 record and will look to defend their home court in this big-time matchup. Last time out, the Spiders ended up beating St. Louis by a final score of 68-66.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show tonight. Fans will not want to miss this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.