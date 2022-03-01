Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton at Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With March Madness right around the corner, Dayton will hit the road to take on Richmond on Tuesday night.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is coming down the stretch with conference tournaments and March Madness right around the corner. With that in mind, every team is looking to finish off the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature Dayton traveling to take on Richmond.

How to Watch the Dayton Flyers at Richmond Spiders Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the Dayton Flyers at Richmond Spiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Flyers are 20-9 and are looking like a dark-horse tournament team. Picking up a big win tonight would be a big step in the direction of getting into the tournament. In its last game, Dayton ended up losing to La Salle by a final score of 62-60.

On the other side of the court, the Spiders are also in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Richmond holds a 19-10 record and will look to defend their home court in this big-time matchup. Last time out, the Spiders ended up beating St. Louis by a final score of 68-66.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show tonight. Fans will not want to miss this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Dayton at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Richmond

By Evan Massey
4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence vs Villanova

By Alex Barth
4 minutes ago
UCLA Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: USA vs. Dominican Republic

By Christine Brown
34 minutes ago
Canada U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago

By Justin Carter
44 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy