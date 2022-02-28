Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Dayton

  • The Spiders average 73.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.3 the Flyers allow.
  • The Flyers average only 0.3 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Spiders give up to opponents (69.4).
  • The Spiders are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • The Flyers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jacob Gilyard averages a team-best 5.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyler Burton is tops on his team in both points (16.9) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also posts 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Grant Golden averages 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nathan Cayo posts 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the field.
  • Nick Sherod averages 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes is the Flyers' top scorer (11.6 points per game), and he contributes 1.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds.
  • Malachi Smith is the Flyers' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he averages 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.
  • Toumani Camara is the Flyers' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 10.8 points and 1.8 assists.
  • The Flyers get 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kobe Elvis.
  • Koby Brea is posting 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Dayton at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

