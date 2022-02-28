How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Robins Center

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Dayton

The Spiders average 73.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.3 the Flyers allow.

The Flyers average only 0.3 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Spiders give up to opponents (69.4).

The Spiders are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Flyers allow to opponents.

The Flyers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

Jacob Gilyard averages a team-best 5.8 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Burton is tops on his team in both points (16.9) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also posts 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Grant Golden averages 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nathan Cayo posts 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Nick Sherod averages 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Dayton Players to Watch