Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

The Dayton Flyers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: UD Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

The 70.4 points per game the Flyers score are only 1.9 more points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).

The Bonnies put up 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.4).

This season, the Flyers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have knocked down.

Dayton Players to Watch

The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.1 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.

Elijah Weaver leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Jaren Holmes scores 15.8 points and tacks on 4.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bonnies' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jalen Adaway grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Bonaventure rebounding leaderboard.

Dominick Welch averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bonnies.

Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Osun Osunniyi with 3.0 per game.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Northern Illinois W 79-41 Home 12/8/2021 SMU L 77-69 Away 12/12/2021 Virginia Tech W 62-57 Home 12/18/2021 Ole Miss L 76-68 Away 12/21/2021 Southern W 69-60 Home 1/2/2022 Saint Bonaventure - Home 1/5/2022 VCU - Home 1/8/2022 George Washington - Away 1/11/2022 Saint Louis - Home 1/15/2022 Duquesne - Away 1/19/2022 Fordham - Home

Saint Bonaventure Schedule