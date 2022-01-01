Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • The 70.4 points per game the Flyers score are only 1.9 more points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).
    • The Bonnies put up 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.4).
    • This season, the Flyers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have knocked down.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.1 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
    • Elijah Weaver leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Jaren Holmes scores 15.8 points and tacks on 4.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bonnies' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jalen Adaway grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Bonaventure rebounding leaderboard.
    • Dominick Welch averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bonnies.
    • Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Osun Osunniyi with 3.0 per game.

    Dayton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 79-41

    Home

    12/8/2021

    SMU

    L 77-69

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 62-57

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 76-68

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Southern

    W 69-60

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    VCU

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    W 93-81

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    W 68-65

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 84-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 86-49

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    VCU

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    St. Bonaventure at Dayton

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

