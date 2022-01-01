Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: UD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The 70.4 points per game the Flyers score are only 1.9 more points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).
- The Bonnies put up 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.4).
- This season, the Flyers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have knocked down.
Dayton Players to Watch
- The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 10.1 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, averaging 4.7 assists in each contest.
- Elijah Weaver leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes scores 15.8 points and tacks on 4.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bonnies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jalen Adaway grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Saint Bonaventure rebounding leaderboard.
- Dominick Welch averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bonnies.
- Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Osun Osunniyi with 3.0 per game.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
W 79-41
Home
12/8/2021
SMU
L 77-69
Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
W 62-57
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
L 76-68
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
W 69-60
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
-
Home
1/8/2022
George Washington
-
Away
1/11/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/15/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/19/2022
Fordham
-
Home
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Coppin State
W 93-81
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
W 68-65
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 84-71
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
L 74-64
Away
12/17/2021
Virginia Tech
L 86-49
Away
1/2/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/5/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/11/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/14/2022
VCU
-
Home
1/21/2022
Duquesne
-
Away