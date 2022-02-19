Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dayton vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Dayton

-7

133.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton

  • The Flyers record 68.8 points per game, only two fewer points than the 70.8 the Hawks allow.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 70 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.2 the Flyers give up.
  • The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes paces the Flyers with 11.2 points per game and 1.3 assists, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds.
  • Malachi Smith puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.
  • Toumani Camara is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Kobe Elvis is putting up 9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.
  • R.J. Blakney averages 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Taylor Funk gives the Hawks 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ejike Obinna is posting a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 0.6 assists, making 60.5% of his shots from the field.
  • The Hawks receive 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Erik Reynolds II.
  • Charlie Brown gives the Hawks 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Dayton at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
