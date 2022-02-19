How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Dayton -7 133.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton

The Flyers record 68.8 points per game, only two fewer points than the 70.8 the Hawks allow.

The Hawks put up an average of 70 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.2 the Flyers give up.

The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes paces the Flyers with 11.2 points per game and 1.3 assists, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds.

Malachi Smith puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.

Toumani Camara is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kobe Elvis is putting up 9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

R.J. Blakney averages 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch