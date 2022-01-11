Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (9-6, 0-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 action against the Saint Louis Billikens (10-4, 0-0 A-10) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Louis

  • The 70 points per game the Flyers score are just two more points than the Billikens allow (68).
  • The Billikens' 80.6 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Flyers have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Billikens' opponents have made.
  • The Billikens have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Flyers is Toumani Camara, who accumulates 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Malachi Smith leads Dayton in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
  • Koby Brea leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daron Holmes, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Gibson Jimerson racks up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Billikens.
  • The Saint Louis leaders in rebounding and assists are Francis Okoro with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Yuri Collins with 7.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Jimerson is the most prolific from distance for the Billikens, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Okoro (1.6 per game).

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Virginia Tech

W 62-57

Home

12/18/2021

Ole Miss

L 76-68

Away

12/21/2021

Southern

W 69-60

Home

1/5/2022

VCU

L 53-52

Home

1/8/2022

George Washington

W 83-58

Away

1/11/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

1/15/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

1/18/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/22/2022

George Mason

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fordham

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

Saint Louis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Belmont

L 64-59

Home

12/11/2021

Boston College

W 79-68

Home

12/18/2021

Auburn

L 74-70

Home

1/2/2022

Richmond

W 76-69

Home

1/8/2022

Iona

W 68-67

Home

1/11/2022

Dayton

-

Away

1/15/2022

Fordham

-

Home

1/20/2022

UMass

-

Away

1/23/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/26/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/29/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Saint Louis at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

