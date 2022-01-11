How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (9-6, 0-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 action against the Saint Louis Billikens (10-4, 0-0 A-10) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: UD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Louis
- The 70 points per game the Flyers score are just two more points than the Billikens allow (68).
- The Billikens' 80.6 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Flyers have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Billikens' opponents have made.
- The Billikens have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
Dayton Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Flyers is Toumani Camara, who accumulates 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Malachi Smith leads Dayton in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
- Koby Brea leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daron Holmes, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson racks up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Billikens.
- The Saint Louis leaders in rebounding and assists are Francis Okoro with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Yuri Collins with 7.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Jimerson is the most prolific from distance for the Billikens, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Okoro (1.6 per game).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
W 62-57
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
L 76-68
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
W 69-60
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
L 53-52
Home
1/8/2022
George Washington
W 83-58
Away
1/11/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/15/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
1/18/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/22/2022
George Mason
-
Away
1/25/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/28/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Belmont
L 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
W 79-68
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
L 74-70
Home
1/2/2022
Richmond
W 76-69
Home
1/8/2022
Iona
W 68-67
Home
1/11/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/15/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/20/2022
UMass
-
Away
1/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/26/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/29/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Saint Louis at Dayton
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)