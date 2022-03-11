Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 14-4 A-10) face off the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (15-16, 7-11 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. UMass

The Flyers put up 69.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Minutemen allow.

The Minutemen score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Flyers allow.

This season, the Flyers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have hit.

The Minutemen are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.2% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Dayton's leading rebounder is Toumani Camara averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Malachi Smith and his 5.4 assists per game.

The Flyers get the most three-point shooting production out of Koby Brea, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

Noah Fernandes racks up 14.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.

Trent Buttrick is at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.

Rich Kelly makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.

UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Buttrick with 0.7 per game.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-62 Away 2/23/2022 UMass W 82-61 Home 2/26/2022 La Salle L 62-60 Away 3/1/2022 Richmond W 55-53 Away 3/5/2022 Davidson W 82-76 Home 3/11/2022 UMass - Home

UMass Schedule