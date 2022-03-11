Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 14-4 A-10) face off the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (15-16, 7-11 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Key Stats for Dayton vs. UMass

  • The Flyers put up 69.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Minutemen allow.
  • The Minutemen score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Flyers allow.
  • This season, the Flyers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have hit.
  • The Minutemen are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.2% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • Dayton's leading rebounder is Toumani Camara averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Malachi Smith and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • The Flyers get the most three-point shooting production out of Koby Brea, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Noah Fernandes racks up 14.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Trent Buttrick is at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Rich Kelly makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
  • UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Buttrick with 0.7 per game.

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 74-62

Away

2/23/2022

UMass

W 82-61

Home

2/26/2022

La Salle

L 62-60

Away

3/1/2022

Richmond

W 55-53

Away

3/5/2022

Davidson

W 82-76

Home

3/11/2022

UMass

-

Home

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

VCU

L 77-62

Home

2/28/2022

Fordham

L 85-73

Away

3/2/2022

Fordham

W 81-73

Home

3/5/2022

George Mason

W 83-80

Away

3/10/2022

George Washington

W 99-88

Away

3/11/2022

Dayton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. Dayton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

