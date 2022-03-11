How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 14-4 A-10) face off the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (15-16, 7-11 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Dayton vs. UMass
- The Flyers put up 69.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Minutemen allow.
- The Minutemen score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Flyers allow.
- This season, the Flyers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Minutemen's opponents have hit.
- The Minutemen are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.2% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Dayton's leading rebounder is Toumani Camara averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Malachi Smith and his 5.4 assists per game.
- The Flyers get the most three-point shooting production out of Koby Brea, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes racks up 14.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Trent Buttrick is at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Rich Kelly makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
- UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Buttrick with 0.7 per game.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 74-62
Away
2/23/2022
UMass
W 82-61
Home
2/26/2022
La Salle
L 62-60
Away
3/1/2022
Richmond
W 55-53
Away
3/5/2022
Davidson
W 82-76
Home
3/11/2022
UMass
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
VCU
L 77-62
Home
2/28/2022
Fordham
L 85-73
Away
3/2/2022
Fordham
W 81-73
Home
3/5/2022
George Mason
W 83-80
Away
3/10/2022
George Washington
W 99-88
Away
3/11/2022
Dayton
-
Away
