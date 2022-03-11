How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament: Dayton vs. UMass in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UMass will try to knock off the Dayton Flyers in Atlantic 10 tournament play

The Dayton Flyers and the University of Massachusetts Minutemen will meet in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship this evening.  

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Last night, UMass knocked off George Washington by a score of 99-88. Noah Fernandes led the scoring for the Minutemen with 29 points. There were four other UMass players who scored in double digits, as well. C.J. Kelly and T.J. Weeks Jr. both had 15 points and Trent Buttrick and Rich Kelly both had 13 points.

Considering the last time GW and UMass met the Minutemen fell 68-77, this was a huge win at the right time in the season to advance them in the tournament. Playing #2 Dayton will be a tall order, but after knocking off the #7 seed, it looks like the Minutemen are up for the challenge.

As the #2 seed in the tournament, Dayton automatically advanced to this quarterfinal game. With a regular-season record of 22-9 and 14-4 in Atlantic 10 play, the Flyers are definitely a favorite to make an appearance in the championship game.

Most recently, Dayton played Davidson to an 82-76 win. DaRon Holmes II had 20 points and pulled down 6 rebounds while Koby Brea was right behind him scoring 18 points.  

