Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (6-4) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

    Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

    • The Hokies score 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).
    • The Flyers score 14.9 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (56.7).
    • The Hokies make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.1 rebounds and gives out 3.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.
    • Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.4 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Elijah Weaver scores 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Flyers.
    • Toumani Camara has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 9.3 points and 2.0 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
    • Weaver is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Flyers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daron Holmes (2.2 per game).

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    L 69-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Xavier

    L 59-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 62-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    W 93-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    Dayton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Kansas

    W 74-73

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Belmont

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Alabama State

    W 93-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 79-41

    Home

    12/8/2021

    SMU

    L 77-69

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    VCU

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Dayton

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Washington in Men's College Cup Final

    3 minutes ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State

    3 minutes ago
    virginia tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Dayton

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    1 hour ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy