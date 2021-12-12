Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (6-4) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: UD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech
- The Hokies score 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).
- The Flyers score 14.9 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (56.7).
- The Hokies make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.1 rebounds and gives out 3.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.4 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Elijah Weaver scores 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Flyers.
- Toumani Camara has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 9.3 points and 2.0 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
- Weaver is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Flyers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daron Holmes (2.2 per game).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Memphis
L 69-61
Home
11/26/2021
Xavier
L 59-58
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
W 62-58
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-61
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
W 93-60
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/29/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/4/2022
NC State
-
Home
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Kansas
W 74-73
Away
11/28/2021
Belmont
W 63-61
Away
12/1/2021
Alabama State
W 93-54
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
W 79-41
Home
12/8/2021
SMU
L 77-69
Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/30/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/2/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
-
Home
