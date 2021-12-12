Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (6-4) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: UD Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

The Hokies score 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).

The Flyers score 14.9 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (56.7).

The Hokies make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.1 rebounds and gives out 3.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.4 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Dayton Players to Watch

Elijah Weaver scores 11.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Flyers.

Toumani Camara has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 9.3 points and 2.0 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith has the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.

Weaver is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Flyers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daron Holmes (2.2 per game).

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Memphis L 69-61 Home 11/26/2021 Xavier L 59-58 Home 12/1/2021 Maryland W 62-58 Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest L 80-61 Home 12/8/2021 Cornell W 93-60 Home 12/12/2021 Dayton - Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 12/22/2021 Duke - Away 12/29/2021 North Carolina - Away 1/1/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/4/2022 NC State - Home

Dayton Schedule