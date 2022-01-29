Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware at James Madison in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware and Dylan Painters travel to conference rival James Madison and Vado Morse on Saturday afternoon.

Delaware has been rocking this season with an overall record of 14-7 and a conference record of 5-3. The Blue Hens rank No. 4 in the Colonial conference behind UNCW, Towson, and Hofstra.

Dylan Painter leads the Blue Hens in scoring and rebounding averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Jameer Nelson, Jr. averages 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

How to Watch Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at James Madison Dukes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at James Madison Dukes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Madison will give Delaware a run for its money in this matchup. It has an overall record of 12-5 which is better than Delaware, but its conference record is just barely worse at 3-3.

The Dukes rank No. 5 in the conference.

The Dukes are led by Vado Morse and Takal Moslon. The tandem of guards leads the team in scoring with 14.7 points and 12.3 points per game respectively. Molson leads the team in assists with 2.6 assists per game.

While the conference might not be a huge name, we are still in for a talented basketball game as both of these teams vie for position inside of their conference. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

