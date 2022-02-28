Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final week of the regular season begins as Delaware State heads to Baltimore to face Coppin State in search of its first conference win.

The Hornets face Coppin State hoping to enact revenge on a narrow two-point home loss to the Eagles back on Feb. 3.

DSU guard Myles Carter earned the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award for his 49-point, 17-rebound effort in a pair of games last week, including a then career-high 27 points vs. South Carolina State. Carter could be well on his way to another award after dropping a new career-high 32 points Saturday against Morgan State.

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live stream the Delaware State at Coppin State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coppin State is 1-5 in its last six games since beating the Hornets earlier this month. The team is led by forward Tyree Corbett and guard Nendah Tarke, who average a combined 25.9 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. 

Junior guard Mike Hood has been delivering the scoring in bulk for the Eagles over the last few weeks, leading Coppin State in scoring three of the last four games, including a career-high 28 points in its 86-82 win at Howard.

The MEAC tournament begins next week and this is the last chance for each of these teams to jockey for position. Coppin State currently sits in the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament, but could finish as high as third depending on how the rest of the league games sort out this week.

