The Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) will visit the Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Delaware State

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Delaware State

The 67.0 points per game the Eagles put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (73.6).

The Hornets average 13.6 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Eagles allow (76.2).

The Eagles are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Hornets are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Nendah Tarke paces his team in assists per game (2.4), and also puts up 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.9 steals (second in the nation) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyree Corbett paces the Eagles with 13.0 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.

Jesse Zarzuela is posting 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Cardaci puts up 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 31.0% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Hood posts 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Delaware State Players to Watch