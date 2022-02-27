Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball as Coppin State Eagles forward Tyree Corbett (23) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) will visit the Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC) after losing 11 straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Delaware State

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Delaware State

  • The 67.0 points per game the Eagles put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (73.6).
  • The Hornets average 13.6 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Eagles allow (76.2).
  • The Eagles are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • The Hornets are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Nendah Tarke paces his team in assists per game (2.4), and also puts up 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.9 steals (second in the nation) and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tyree Corbett paces the Eagles with 13.0 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
  • Jesse Zarzuela is posting 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Kyle Cardaci puts up 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 31.0% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Mike Hood posts 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Delaware State Players to Watch

  • Myles Carter is the Hornets' top scorer (16.7 points per game) and rebounder (5.8), and produces 1.7 assists.
  • Dominik Fragala gets the Hornets 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Chris Yannick is averaging a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 3.3 points and 0.2 assists, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • D'Marco Baucum is putting up 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Corey Perkins is posting a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Delaware State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
