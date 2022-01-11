Delaware goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Drexel to take on the Dragons.

Delaware gets back on the court after having its last two games postponed. The Blue Hens last played on New Year's Eve when it beat the College of Charleston 67-66.

How to Watch Delaware at Drexel in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Delaware at Drexel game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the first win in the CAA, as the Blue Hens dropped their opener to UNC Wilmington 70-68. Both games have been full of excitement for the Blue Hens, but find them just 1-1 in the conference.

Tuesday they will look to win their second straight game against a Drexel team that has won two straight.

The Dragons won their last two games, but has played just once since Dec. 14. They had four games postponed in between those games, but it didn't slow them down as they beat Towson in their CAA opener.

Drexel is now 6-5 overall on the season and looking to find a groove as it gets into the thick of conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.