Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Drexel Dragons (6-5, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (10-5, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel vs Delaware Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Drexel

-1.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Delaware

  • The Dragons record 5.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.3).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 74.3 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 71.8 the Dragons allow.
  • The Dragons make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Drexel Players to Watch

  • James Butler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.7), and also posts 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Melik Martin puts up 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
  • Mate Okros posts 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Amari Williams averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Dylan Painter is the Fightin' Blue Hens' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.5), and posts 1.9 assists.
  • Jameer Nelson Jr. is putting up 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
  • Kevin Anderson is the Fightin' Blue Hens' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Andrew Carr gets the Fightin' Blue Hens 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Allen is posting 13.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Delaware at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save in net against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

1 minute ago
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy