Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Drexel Dragons (6-5, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (10-5, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Daskalakis Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Drexel -1.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Delaware

The Dragons record 5.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.3).

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 74.3 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 71.8 the Dragons allow.

The Dragons make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Drexel Players to Watch

James Butler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.7), and also posts 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Melik Martin puts up 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Mate Okros posts 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amari Williams averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Delaware Players to Watch