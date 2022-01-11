How to Watch Delaware vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (6-5, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (10-5, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Drexel
-1.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Delaware
- The Dragons record 5.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.3).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 74.3 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 71.8 the Dragons allow.
- The Dragons make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.7), and also posts 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Melik Martin puts up 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
- Mate Okros posts 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Amari Williams averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field.
Delaware Players to Watch
- Dylan Painter is the Fightin' Blue Hens' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.5), and posts 1.9 assists.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. is putting up 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Kevin Anderson is the Fightin' Blue Hens' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Andrew Carr gets the Fightin' Blue Hens 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Ryan Allen is posting 13.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Delaware at Drexel
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)