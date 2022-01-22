How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-6, 4-2 CAA) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-14, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bob Carpenter Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Delaware vs. Elon
- The Fightin' Blue Hens average 75.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74 the Phoenix give up.
- The Phoenix put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow their opponents to score (71).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Delaware Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fightin' Blue Hens is Dylan Painter, who puts up 14.1 points and eight rebounds per game.
- Kevin Anderson is Delaware's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.6 PPG.
- Ryan Allen leads the Fightin' Blue Hens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Delaware steals leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Painter, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.
- Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Hunter McIntosh with three per game.
- McIntosh is the top scorer from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Burford (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 67-66
Away
1/11/2022
Drexel
W 81-77
Away
1/15/2022
Hofstra
L 82-77
Away
1/17/2022
Northeastern
W 82-76
Away
1/20/2022
William & Mary
W 84-74
Home
1/22/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/24/2022
Towson
-
Home
1/27/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/29/2022
JMU
-
Away
2/3/2022
Drexel
-
Home
2/10/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 65-61
Away
1/12/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 73-66
Away
1/15/2022
Towson
L 59-54
Home
1/17/2022
JMU
W 90-67
Home
1/20/2022
Drexel
L 77-49
Away
1/22/2022
Delaware
-
Away
1/27/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/29/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
2/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
2/5/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
2/10/2022
JMU
-
Away