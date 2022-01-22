Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-6, 4-2 CAA) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-14, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bob Carpenter Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Delaware vs. Elon

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens average 75.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74 the Phoenix give up.
  • The Phoenix put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow their opponents to score (71).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Delaware Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fightin' Blue Hens is Dylan Painter, who puts up 14.1 points and eight rebounds per game.
  • Kevin Anderson is Delaware's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.6 PPG.
  • Ryan Allen leads the Fightin' Blue Hens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Delaware steals leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Painter, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Darius Burford is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.
  • Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Hunter McIntosh with three per game.
  • McIntosh is the top scorer from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Burford (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Delaware Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Charleston (SC)

W 67-66

Away

1/11/2022

Drexel

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Hofstra

L 82-77

Away

1/17/2022

Northeastern

W 82-76

Away

1/20/2022

William & Mary

W 84-74

Home

1/22/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/24/2022

Towson

-

Home

1/27/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/29/2022

JMU

-

Away

2/3/2022

Drexel

-

Home

2/10/2022

Northeastern

-

Home

Elon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 65-61

Away

1/12/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 73-66

Away

1/15/2022

Towson

L 59-54

Home

1/17/2022

JMU

W 90-67

Home

1/20/2022

Drexel

L 77-49

Away

1/22/2022

Delaware

-

Away

1/27/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/29/2022

William & Mary

-

Away

2/3/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

2/5/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

2/10/2022

JMU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Elon at Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
