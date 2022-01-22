How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-6, 4-2 CAA) aim to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-14, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bob Carpenter Center

Bob Carpenter Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Delaware vs. Elon

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 75.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74 the Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow their opponents to score (71).

The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Delaware Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fightin' Blue Hens is Dylan Painter, who puts up 14.1 points and eight rebounds per game.

Kevin Anderson is Delaware's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.6 PPG.

Ryan Allen leads the Fightin' Blue Hens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Delaware steals leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Painter, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

Darius Burford is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.

Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Hunter McIntosh with three per game.

McIntosh is the top scorer from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Burford (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Delaware Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Charleston (SC) W 67-66 Away 1/11/2022 Drexel W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Hofstra L 82-77 Away 1/17/2022 Northeastern W 82-76 Away 1/20/2022 William & Mary W 84-74 Home 1/22/2022 Elon - Home 1/24/2022 Towson - Home 1/27/2022 Towson - Away 1/29/2022 JMU - Away 2/3/2022 Drexel - Home 2/10/2022 Northeastern - Home

Elon Schedule