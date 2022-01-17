How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern

The Huskies take on the Blue Hens and try to get their first conference win this season.

Both of these teams are a part of the Colonial Athletic Association. Playing in the same conference makes this game mean more for both teams.

The Blue Hens are 11-6 this season and 2-2 in their conference. They are 2-3 in their last five games with two postponed games in the middle. They beat Charleston and Drexel, but lost to Hofstra, N.C. Wilmington and Iona.

How to Watch Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Northeastern is last in the CAA. The Huskies are 0-5 in their conference and just 6-10 on the season. They currently bring a six-game losing streak into this matchup with two postponed games and two cancellations in the middle.

The Blue Hens are led in scoring by Ryan Allen, who averages 14.3 points per game. They are also led by Dylan Painter, who averages 14.1 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Huskies are led by Jahmyl Telfort in scoring with 13 points per game. The matchup will be Painter against Chris Doherty, who averages 10.8 points and a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per game.

