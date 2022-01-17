Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Matthews Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware vs Northeastern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Delaware

-1.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Delaware

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens average 5.5 more points per game (74.9) than the Huskies give up (69.4).
  • The Huskies put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Dylan Painter puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 56.1% from the floor.
  • Jameer Nelson Jr. leads his team in both points (14.3) and assists (2.4) per contest, and also puts up 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Anderson leads the Fightin' Blue Hens at 3.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 11.2 points.
  • Andrew Carr posts 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Allen is tops on the Fightin' Blue Hens with 14.3 points per contest and 1.5 assists, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty is No. 1 on the Huskies in rebounding (9.4 per game), and posts 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nikola Djogo leads the Huskies in assists (2.2 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jahmyl Telfort is the Huskies' top scorer (13.0 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • The Huskies receive 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Shaquille Walters.
  • The Huskies receive 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jason Strong.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Delaware at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
