How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Delaware -1.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Delaware

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 5.5 more points per game (74.9) than the Huskies give up (69.4).

The Huskies put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Delaware Players to Watch

Dylan Painter puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 56.1% from the floor.

Jameer Nelson Jr. leads his team in both points (14.3) and assists (2.4) per contest, and also puts up 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Anderson leads the Fightin' Blue Hens at 3.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 11.2 points.

Andrew Carr posts 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ryan Allen is tops on the Fightin' Blue Hens with 14.3 points per contest and 1.5 assists, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds.

Northeastern Players to Watch