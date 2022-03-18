How to Watch Delaware vs Villanova in Men's College Basketball

No. 15 seed Delaware looks to shock No. 2 seed Villanova on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Delaware makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and just their sixth ever on Friday when it takes on second-seeded Villanova.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Delaware vs Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Delaware vs Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Hens snuck into the tournament when they upset UNC Wilmington 59-55 in the CAA Tournament Championship game last Tuesday.

They won three games in three days after ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak that included losses to UNC Wilmington and Towson, both teams they beat in the conference tournament.

Friday, though, it gets much tougher against a Villanova team that earned a two-seed by winning the Big East tournament when it won a defensive battle with Creighton in the final.

The win against the Bluejays was the Wildcats' fifth straight and 10th in their last 11 games.

The Wildcats finished the season as hot as anyone in the country after starting just 7-4 and losing their first conference game.

Villanova will be a huge favorite in this game, but the NCAA Tournament is unpredictable and the Blue Hens will be looking to pull off a huge upset on Friday afternoon.

