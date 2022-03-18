Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-7) will aim to defeat the No. 15 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Watch this contest at 2:45 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -15.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Delaware

The Wildcats score just 2.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.9).

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 10.7 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.1).

The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore averages 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jermaine Samuels posts 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Eric Dixon averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Brandon Slater is averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Delaware Players to Watch