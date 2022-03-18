Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-7) will aim to defeat the No. 15 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Watch this contest at 2:45 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware

Villanova vs Delaware Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-15.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Delaware

  • The Wildcats score just 2.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.9).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 10.7 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.1).
  • The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore averages 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.
  • Eric Dixon averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.
  • Brandon Slater is averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Jameer Nelson Jr. is the Fightin' Blue Hens' top scorer (13.7 points per game), and he produces 2.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
  • Kevin Anderson is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He's also producing 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, sinking 41.9% of his shots from the field, and 33.1% from 3-point range resulting in 1.4 treys per contest.
  • Dylan Painter is No. 1 on the Fightin' Blue Hens in rebounding (6.6 per game), and puts up 11.9 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens get 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Andrew Carr.
  • Ryan Allen is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Delaware vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
