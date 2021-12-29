DePaul goes for its fourth straight win Wednesday when it travels to Butler in this college basketball matchup.

DePaul finally gets back on the court after its last three games were either canceled or postponed. The Blue Demons haven't played since Dec. 14 when they beat Illinois-Chicago for their third straight win.

How to Watch DePaul at Butler in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DePaul at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped DePaul finish 9-1 in non-conference games as the team gets ready to start Big East play.

The Blue Demons' last two postponed games were conference games, so their game at Butler will be the first Big East game they will get to play.

Butler is also playing its first Big East game after its game with St. John's was postponed.

The last time the Bulldogs were on the court was on Dec. 18 when they were blown out by in-state rival Purdue.

The loss to the Boilermakers snapped a four-game winning streak for Butler and dropped its record to 7-4 as it wrapped up non-conference play.

Wednesday is a big game for both teams, as they come off an unexpected break looking to win their Big East opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.