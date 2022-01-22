How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

The Big East will throw a conference rivalry as DePaul travels to Creighton on Saturday night.

DePaul is 10-7 this year which is a good record. However, the Blue Demons are 1-6 in conference play. Six of their seven losses have come against teams in the Big East. They have lost six of their last seven games with their lone win coming against Seton Hall.

Creighton is 11-5 this season overall and 3-2 in the Big East. Outside of two top-25 losses to Villanova and Xavier, they've won their last three games including an upset over No. 11 Villanova.

How to Watch DePaul Blue Demons at Creighton Blue Jays Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Our star watch is on display in this game as DePaul's senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty takes on Creighton's senior star guard Alex O'Connell.

Freeman Liberty averages 21.1 points per game with 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. O'Connell, for Creighton, averages 13.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Both of them have a huge offensive assignment as they continue to lead their teams, but they both now have a defensive assignment of great magnitude in guarding each other.

DePaul needs this win to boost their conference record where they currently rank No. 10. Creighton wants to continue what they've started in the first part of the season.

