How to Watch DePaul at Providence in Men's College Basketball

DePaul is on its first winning streak in conference play this season. Can the Blue Demons keep that streak going against the Big East's hottest team in No. 11 Providence?

Last week was DePaul's best since conference play began. The Blue Demons are on their first official winning streak of the 2022 calendar year. Heading into a matchup with No. 11 Providence - whose seven-game winning streak is the longest active in the conference - can they keep the momentum going?

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

DePaul's recent success began with a 69-65 road win over No. 21 Xavier last Saturday. The Blue Demons followed that up by taking down Georgetown 82-74 in Chicago on Wednesday.

What did both wins have in common? DePaul was lights out from the floor in both games, shooting 47.5% against Xavier followed by 51.7% against Georgetown. Tony Stubblefield's team has shot 43.5% from the floor this season.

They'll need to stay hot against a Providence team that hasn't lost since Jan 4. Even with a two-week COVID layoff, the Friars have constantly been a force. The Friars are currently in first place in the Big East with a 10-1 conference record - they're 20-2 overall and a perfect 13-0 at home.

This is the second meeting between DePaul and Providence this year. The Friars earned a 70-53 win in Chicago on New Year's Day.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 on Saturday to catch this game. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

