How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul heads to Seton Hall on Saturday night looking to beat the Pirates for the second time this season

DePaul starts a two-game road trip on Saturday looking to snap its three-game losing streak. The Blue Demons nearly upset Providence last Saturday as they lost 76-73 in overtime and then followed it up with losses to Butler and Creighton at home.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DePaul at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are now just 3-12 over their last 15 games, but one of those wins was back on January 13th when they beat Seton Hall 96-82. 

Saturday evening they will look to do it again and pick up the season sweep of the Pirates.

Seton Hall comes into the game on Saturday on a two-game losing streak after it lost back-to-back close games to No. 15 Villanova and No. 24 UConn.

The losses snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pirates and has dropped them to just 6-8 in the Big East.

Seton Hall is now squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after having a great start to the year.

Saturday is a must-win for the Pirates if they want to stay in the hunt for one of the tournament berths.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

