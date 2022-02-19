How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DePaul starts a two-game road trip on Saturday looking to snap its three-game losing streak. The Blue Demons nearly upset Providence last Saturday as they lost 76-73 in overtime and then followed it up with losses to Butler and Creighton at home.
They are now just 3-12 over their last 15 games, but one of those wins was back on January 13th when they beat Seton Hall 96-82.
Saturday evening they will look to do it again and pick up the season sweep of the Pirates.
Seton Hall comes into the game on Saturday on a two-game losing streak after it lost back-to-back close games to No. 15 Villanova and No. 24 UConn.
The losses snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pirates and has dropped them to just 6-8 in the Big East.
Seton Hall is now squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after having a great start to the year.
Saturday is a must-win for the Pirates if they want to stay in the hunt for one of the tournament berths.
