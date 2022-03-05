How to Watch DePaul at UConn in Men's College Basketball

DePaul goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it wraps up its regular season at Big East foe UConn

DePaul has gotten hot and has won three straight including a huge 91-80 win over Marquette on Wednesday night.

How to Watch DePaul at UConn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the DePaul at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The three straight wins come after the Blue Demons had lost four in a row and 13 of 16. It has been a big turnaround for them and they are now 6-13 in the Big East and 15-14 overall.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot when they take on a UConn team that is coming off a loss to Creighton on Wednesday.

The loss to the Bluejays snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped them to 12-6 in the Big East.

UConn will now try and regroup as it heads back home for Senior Night on Saturday.

The Huskies had climbed up to No. 18 in the nation and are looking to make a run in the conference tournament as they try and set themselves up with a good seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.