How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

DePaul looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it visits Xavier

The Big East has not been kind to DePaul this year. The Blue Demons finished non-conference play 9-1, but have just one win in conference play and are now 10-10 on the year.

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

DePaul has only picked up a win against Seton Hall in the Big East and has lost four straight since. The Blue Demons' latest loss was a 57-50 defeat to UConn a week ago.

It was the third straight game that they had scored 50 or fewer points as the offense has really been struggling.

Saturday afternoon they will look to find their rhythm and pull off a big road upset against Xavier.

The Musketeers have already taken down the Blue Demons but it was a close 68-67 win two weeks ago.

Xavier has gone just 2-2 since that win, but has won the last two against Creighton and Butler.

The Musketeers are now 6-4 in the Big East and 16-5 overall. Despite the conference record all of their losses have come against teams currently ranked and they haven't been playing poorly.

Saturday they will look to get a third straight win and send DePaul home with yet another loss.

