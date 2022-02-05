Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it visits Xavier

The Big East has not been kind to DePaul this year. The Blue Demons finished non-conference play 9-1, but have just one win in conference play and are now 10-10 on the year.

How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DePaul at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul has only picked up a win against Seton Hall in the Big East and has lost four straight since. The Blue Demons' latest loss was a 57-50 defeat to UConn a week ago.

It was the third straight game that they had scored 50 or fewer points as the offense has really been struggling.

Saturday afternoon they will look to find their rhythm and pull off a big road upset against Xavier.

The Musketeers have already taken down the Blue Demons but it was a close 68-67 win two weeks ago.

Xavier has gone just 2-2 since that win, but has won the last two against Creighton and Butler.

The Musketeers are now 6-4 in the Big East and 16-5 overall. Despite the conference record all of their losses have come against teams currently ranked and they haven't been playing poorly.

Saturday they will look to get a third straight win and send DePaul home with yet another loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

DePaul at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
