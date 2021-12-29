DePaul vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Butler
-2
132.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul
- The Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (63.4) than the Blue Demons give up (56.6).
- The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 47.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 10.6 points per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- Jayden Taylor averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chuck Harris averages 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bryce Golden posts a team-best 4.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Aaron Thompson puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in scoring (20.9 points per game), rebounding (8.3) and assists (3.9), making 44.2% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range with 1.8 triples per contest. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- David Jones is the Blue Demons' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he puts up 17.4 points and 1.9 assists.
- Nick Ongenda gets the Blue Demons 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the field.
- Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
