DePaul vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Butler -2 132.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul

The Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (63.4) than the Blue Demons give up (56.6).

The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons are shooting 47.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Butler Players to Watch

Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 10.6 points per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Jayden Taylor averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chuck Harris averages 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bryce Golden posts a team-best 4.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Aaron Thompson puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.

DePaul Players to Watch