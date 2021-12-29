DePaul vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Butler vs DePaul Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Butler

    -2

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul

    • The Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (63.4) than the Blue Demons give up (56.6).
    • The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 47.6% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 10.6 points per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
    • Jayden Taylor averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Chuck Harris averages 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Bryce Golden posts a team-best 4.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
    • Aaron Thompson puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in scoring (20.9 points per game), rebounding (8.3) and assists (3.9), making 44.2% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range with 1.8 triples per contest. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • David Jones is the Blue Demons' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he puts up 17.4 points and 1.9 assists.
    • Nick Ongenda gets the Blue Demons 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    DePaul at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

