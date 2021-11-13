Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) hit the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Central Michigan

    • Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons put up were 14.0 fewer points than the Chippewas allowed (79.8).
    • The Chippewas scored just 4.9 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Blue Demons gave up (71.9).
    • Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.
    • The Chippewas' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Charlie Moore put up 12.8 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
    • Pauly Paulicap averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
    • Moore made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda were defensive standouts last season, with Freeman-Liberty averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ongenda collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Meikkel Murray grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
    • Matt Beachler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Coppin State

    W 97-72

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    Central Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Missouri

    L 78-68

    Away

    11/13/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Central Michigan at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17143550
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Senators

    4 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Blue Jackets

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143769
    NHL

    How to Watch Kings at Jets

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17149906
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sabres

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the second half at Kyle Field. Calzada was hurt on the play. Texas A&amp;M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan at DePaul

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) chases down Kentucky Wildcats running back JuTahn McClain (17) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) dives for a touchdown over USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy