The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) hit the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Central Michigan

Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons put up were 14.0 fewer points than the Chippewas allowed (79.8).

The Chippewas scored just 4.9 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Blue Demons gave up (71.9).

Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.

The Chippewas' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

DePaul Players to Watch

Charlie Moore put up 12.8 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.

Pauly Paulicap averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.

Moore made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda were defensive standouts last season, with Freeman-Liberty averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ongenda collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.

Meikkel Murray grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

Matt Beachler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Coppin State W 97-72 Home 11/13/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/18/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/20/2021 Western Illinois - Home 11/26/2021 Northern Kentucky - Home 11/28/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 12/4/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home

Central Michigan Schedule