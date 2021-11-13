Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) hit the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Central Michigan
- Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons put up were 14.0 fewer points than the Chippewas allowed (79.8).
- The Chippewas scored just 4.9 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Blue Demons gave up (71.9).
- Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.
- The Chippewas' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
DePaul Players to Watch
- Charlie Moore put up 12.8 points per game last season along with 3.7 assists.
- Pauly Paulicap averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
- Moore made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda were defensive standouts last season, with Freeman-Liberty averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ongenda collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Meikkel Murray grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
- Matt Beachler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
W 97-72
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Missouri
L 78-68
Away
11/13/2021
DePaul
-
Away
11/15/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
11/22/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/23/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/29/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/1/2021
Xavier
-
Away
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Central Michigan at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)