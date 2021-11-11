DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) face the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 13.3 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
- The Eagles put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Pauly Paulicap averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
- Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Nick Ongenda compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Cardaci hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 103-45
Away
11/10/2021
DePaul
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rider
-
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
-
Away
11/15/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/17/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
11/19/2021
Virginia
-
Away
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Coppin State at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)