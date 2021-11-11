DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) face the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 13.3 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 more points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Pauly Paulicap averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
    • Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Nick Ongenda compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tarke averaged 2.6 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game last season.

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    Coppin State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 103-45

    Away

    11/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rider

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Coppin State at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy