DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Arthur Kaluma (24) against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-6 Big East) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (12-5, 3-2 Big East) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Creighton

-9.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. DePaul

  • The 67.5 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.9 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.6).
  • The Blue Demons score 6.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (62.7).
  • The Bluejays make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.7% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 69.0% from the field (sixth in the country).
  • Ryan Hawkins posts a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.4 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Alex O'Connell puts up 13.5 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Arthur Kaluma is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 16.2 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Brandon Johnson is putting up 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Blue Demons receive 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
  • Philmon Gebrewhit is posting 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 36.8% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

DePaul at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
