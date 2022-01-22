DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-6 Big East) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (12-5, 3-2 Big East) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-9.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. DePaul
- The 67.5 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.9 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.6).
- The Blue Demons score 6.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (62.7).
- The Bluejays make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.7% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 69.0% from the field (sixth in the country).
- Ryan Hawkins posts a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.4 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alex O'Connell puts up 13.5 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Nembhard leads his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 16.2 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Brandon Johnson is putting up 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Blue Demons receive 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
- Philmon Gebrewhit is posting 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 36.8% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
DePaul at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)