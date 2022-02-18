DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 8-5 Big East) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 3-11 Big East) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Creighton

  • The 67.3 points per game the Blue Demons average are only 4.0 more points than the Bluejays give up (63.3).
  • The Bluejays score an average of 66.5 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 65.3 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.3% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones leads the Blue Demons in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.8 points and 7.6 boards per game.
  • Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 8.2 points per contest.
  • The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Jones, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.
  • Jones and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Hawkins records 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Ryan Nembhard's assist statline leads Creighton; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
  • Hawkins is the most prolific from distance for the Bluejays, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

UConn

L 57-50

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

W 69-65

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

W 82-74

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

L 76-73

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

L 73-71

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

-

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

-

Away

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

UConn

W 59-55

Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 74-55

Away

2/8/2022

Butler

W 54-52

Home

2/12/2022

Georgetown

W 80-66

Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

W 88-77

Home

2/17/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

-

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Creighton at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

