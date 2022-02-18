DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 8-5 Big East) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 3-11 Big East) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Creighton

The 67.3 points per game the Blue Demons average are only 4.0 more points than the Bluejays give up (63.3).

The Bluejays score an average of 66.5 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 65.3 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.

The Bluejays are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.3% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones leads the Blue Demons in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.8 points and 7.6 boards per game.

Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 8.2 points per contest.

The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Jones, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.

Jones and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins records 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Ryan Nembhard's assist statline leads Creighton; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.

Hawkins is the most prolific from distance for the Bluejays, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 UConn L 57-50 Home 2/5/2022 Xavier W 69-65 Away 2/9/2022 Georgetown W 82-74 Home 2/12/2022 Providence L 76-73 Away 2/15/2022 Butler L 73-71 Home 2/17/2022 Creighton - Home 2/19/2022 Seton Hall - Away 2/24/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/27/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 3/2/2022 Marquette - Home 3/5/2022 UConn - Away

Creighton Schedule