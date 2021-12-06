Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (3-6) face the DePaul Blue Demons (6-1) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Duquesne
- The 85.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are 12.7 more points than the Dukes give up (72.3).
- The Dukes' 70.3 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 69.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.
DePaul Players to Watch
- The Blue Demons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who averages 21.1 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game.
- Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Kevin Easley Jr. is at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 13.1 points per game. He also pulls down 6.6 rebounds and racks up 0.6 assists per game.
- Duquesne's leader in rebounds is Tre Williams with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Amir "Primo" Spears with 3.0 per game.
- Easley hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dukes.
- Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.4 per game).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Rutgers
W 73-70
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
W 84-80
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 77-68
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 101-63
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 68-64
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
-
Home
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Colorado
L 84-76
Away
11/22/2021
Bradley
W 78-70
Home
11/28/2021
American
W 88-79
Home
12/1/2021
Bowling Green
L 78-70
Home
12/4/2021
Marshall
L 72-71
Away
12/7/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/11/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
12/19/2021
UC Irvine
-
Away
12/22/2021
Wofford
-
Home
12/30/2021
Davidson
-
Away
1/2/2022
George Mason
-
Home
