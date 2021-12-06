Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Duquesne Dukes (3-6) face the DePaul Blue Demons (6-1) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Duquesne

    • The 85.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are 12.7 more points than the Dukes give up (72.3).
    • The Dukes' 70.3 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 69.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Blue Demons have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • The Blue Demons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who averages 21.1 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game.
    • Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Duquesne Players to Watch

    • Kevin Easley Jr. is at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 13.1 points per game. He also pulls down 6.6 rebounds and racks up 0.6 assists per game.
    • Duquesne's leader in rebounds is Tre Williams with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Amir "Primo" Spears with 3.0 per game.
    • Easley hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dukes.
    • Duquesne's leader in steals is Spears (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.4 per game).

    DePaul Schedule

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 84-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 77-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 101-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 68-64

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    Duquesne Schedule

    11/20/2021

    Colorado

    L 84-76

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bradley

    W 78-70

    Home

    11/28/2021

    American

    W 88-79

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Bowling Green

    L 78-70

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Marshall

    L 72-71

    Away

    12/7/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Home

