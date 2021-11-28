DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

The 86.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are 7.8 more points than the Eagles give up (78.2).

The Eagles put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons give up.

The Blue Demons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.8 points, grabbing 9.8 rebounds and distributing 4.8 assists per game.

The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Philmon Gebrewhit, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Freeman-Liberty leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Noah Farrakhan averages 16.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Eagles.

Eastern Michigan's leader in rebounds is Nathan Scott with 5.4 per game, and its leader in assists is James Scott with 3.2 per game.

James Scott is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Eastern Michigan's leader in steals is James Scott (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mo Njie (1.5 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Coppin State W 97-72 Home 11/13/2021 Central Michigan W 99-66 Home 11/18/2021 Rutgers W 73-70 Home 11/20/2021 Western Illinois W 84-80 Home 11/26/2021 Northern Kentucky W 77-68 Home 11/28/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 12/4/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/7/2021 Duquesne - Home 12/10/2021 Louisville - Away 12/14/2021 UIC - Away 12/18/2021 Northwestern - Away

Eastern Michigan Schedule