DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan
- The 86.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are 7.8 more points than the Eagles give up (78.2).
- The Eagles put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons give up.
- The Blue Demons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.8 points, grabbing 9.8 rebounds and distributing 4.8 assists per game.
- The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Philmon Gebrewhit, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Freeman-Liberty leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Noah Farrakhan averages 16.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Eagles.
- Eastern Michigan's leader in rebounds is Nathan Scott with 5.4 per game, and its leader in assists is James Scott with 3.2 per game.
- James Scott is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Eastern Michigan's leader in steals is James Scott (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mo Njie (1.5 per game).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
W 97-72
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
W 99-66
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
W 73-70
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
W 84-80
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 77-68
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Indiana
L 68-62
Away
11/12/2021
Illinois State
W 103-98
Home
11/18/2021
Northern Kentucky
L 74-73
Away
11/20/2021
Michigan State
L 83-59
Away
11/24/2021
Western Illinois
W 72-68
Home
11/28/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/2/2021
UCSD
-
Away
12/5/2021
Northwood (MI)
-
Home
12/8/2021
Niagara
-
Home
12/11/2021
Florida International
-
Home
12/20/2021
Valparaiso
-
Away