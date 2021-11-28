DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

    • The 86.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are 7.8 more points than the Eagles give up (78.2).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons give up.
    • The Blue Demons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.8 points, grabbing 9.8 rebounds and distributing 4.8 assists per game.
    • The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Philmon Gebrewhit, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Freeman-Liberty leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Noah Farrakhan averages 16.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Eagles.
    • Eastern Michigan's leader in rebounds is Nathan Scott with 5.4 per game, and its leader in assists is James Scott with 3.2 per game.
    • James Scott is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Eastern Michigan's leader in steals is James Scott (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mo Njie (1.5 per game).

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Coppin State

    W 97-72

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 99-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 84-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 77-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    Eastern Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Indiana

    L 68-62

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Illinois State

    W 103-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    L 74-73

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    L 83-59

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 72-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northwood (MI)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
