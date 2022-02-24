Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul and Georgetown have split their season series going back to 2017. Thursday night, the Blue Demons will go for the first-ever season sweep of their Big East foe when they visit the Hoyas in DC.

Dating back to 2017, the regular-season matchups between DePaul and Georgetown have followed a pattern. Georgetown has won the first meeting, with DePaul then evening things out the second time the teams meet. 

This season, the Blue Demons broke the pattern by beating Georgetown earlier this year, and now they'll go for the sweep Thursday night.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream DePaul vs. Georgetown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That first win came back on Feb. 9, when the Blue Demons topped the Hoyas 82-74 behind a 52-point second-half. DePaul Sophomore forward David Jones posted a triple-double in that one, finishing the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Jones is DePaul's leading qualified scorer and rebounder this year, averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 boards per game on the season.

DePaul recently got back senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed about a month with an injury. Freeman-Liberty was the conference's leading scorer before he got hurt, averaging over 20 points per game (due to missed games, he currently doesn't qualify for the leaderboard). In three games since coming back, his point totals have only gone up, with 13, 18, and 22 point performances in order.

Will Jones and Freeman-Liberty lead DePaul to the historic sweep? Thursday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

DePaul vs. Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700223
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17501363
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy