DePaul and Georgetown have split their season series going back to 2017. Thursday night, the Blue Demons will go for the first-ever season sweep of their Big East foe when they visit the Hoyas in DC.

Dating back to 2017, the regular-season matchups between DePaul and Georgetown have followed a pattern. Georgetown has won the first meeting, with DePaul then evening things out the second time the teams meet.

This season, the Blue Demons broke the pattern by beating Georgetown earlier this year, and now they'll go for the sweep Thursday night.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

That first win came back on Feb. 9, when the Blue Demons topped the Hoyas 82-74 behind a 52-point second-half. DePaul Sophomore forward David Jones posted a triple-double in that one, finishing the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Jones is DePaul's leading qualified scorer and rebounder this year, averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 boards per game on the season.

DePaul recently got back senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed about a month with an injury. Freeman-Liberty was the conference's leading scorer before he got hurt, averaging over 20 points per game (due to missed games, he currently doesn't qualify for the leaderboard). In three games since coming back, his point totals have only gone up, with 13, 18, and 22 point performances in order.

Will Jones and Freeman-Liberty lead DePaul to the historic sweep? Thursday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

