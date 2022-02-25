Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the lane against Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Hoyas have lost 16 games in a row.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

DePaul

-2.5

145 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. DePaul

  • The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons score are 10.3 fewer points than the Hoyas allow (77.2).
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons give up.
  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones averages 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Javon Freeman-Liberty averages 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Johnson is putting up 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Nick Ongenda posts 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Terry leads the Blue Demons at 3.0 assists per game, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 8.6 points.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed leads the Hoyas in rebounding (8.1 per game), and puts up 13.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Don Carey tops the Hoyas in scoring (14.0 points per game), and averages 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Dante Harris is posting a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 35.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Hoyas receive 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
  • Collin Holloway is putting up 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

DePaul at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

