How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the lane against Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Hoyas have lost 16 games in a row.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total DePaul -2.5 145 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. DePaul

The 66.9 points per game the Blue Demons score are 10.3 fewer points than the Hoyas allow (77.2).

The Hoyas put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons give up.

This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones averages 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Javon Freeman-Liberty averages 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brandon Johnson is putting up 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Nick Ongenda posts 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Terry leads the Blue Demons at 3.0 assists per game, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 8.6 points.

Georgetown Players to Watch