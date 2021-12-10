Skip to main content
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the hottest teams in college basketball meet up Friday night, when DePaul travels to face Louisville.
    One of the top offenses in men's college basketball will face a stout ACC defense Friday night when DePaul heads on the road to play Louisville. Both teams have been hot as of late, and a win in this game could come with a spot in the next AP Top 25 Poll.

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream DePaul vs. Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    DePaul has gotten out to a 7-1 start to the season. All of those games took place in Chicago, making this the Blue Demons' first true road game of the year.

    Averaging 85.2 points per game, DePaul is tied for the 10th-highest scoring offense in college basketball. Senior guard  Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the team, averaging 21.8 points, which makes him a top-10 scorer in Division-I. Last time out against Duquesne, he scored 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting in an 87-67 Blue Demons win.

    Louisville comes into this game with a 6-2 record with just one regulation loss on the season. The Cardinals are allowing just 65.1 PPG this season and held both Mississippi State and Maryland under 60 in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship late last month.

    Last Saturday, the Cardinals beat North Carolina State 73-68 in their ACC opener. Fifth-year forward Malik Williams paced Louisville in that game with a team-high 14 points and 12 rebounds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

