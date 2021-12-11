Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-7.5
147 points
Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul
- The Cardinals score just 1.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Blue Demons give up (69.3).
- The Blue Demons' 85.3 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 65.1 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.
- Jarrod West paces his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis is averaging 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Lyn Withers is putting up 7 points, 0.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Noah Locke is tops on his squad in both points (11.3) and assists (0.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty paces the Blue Demons in scoring (21.8 points per game), rebounding (8.8) and assists (4.3), shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range with 2.1 triples per game. He also posts 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- David Jones gives the Blue Demons 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 1 block.
- The Blue Demons receive 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.
- Nick Ongenda is putting up 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Philmon Gebrewhit gets the Blue Demons 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
10
2021
DePaul at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)