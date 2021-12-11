Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -7.5 147 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul

The Cardinals score just 1.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Blue Demons give up (69.3).

The Blue Demons' 85.3 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 65.1 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

The Cardinals make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Blue Demons have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.

Jarrod West paces his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dre Davis is averaging 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Lyn Withers is putting up 7 points, 0.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Noah Locke is tops on his squad in both points (11.3) and assists (0.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

DePaul Players to Watch