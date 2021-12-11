Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul

    Louisville vs DePaul Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -7.5

    147 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul

    • The Cardinals score just 1.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Blue Demons give up (69.3).
    • The Blue Demons' 85.3 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 65.1 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinals make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
    • The Blue Demons have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.
    • Jarrod West paces his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis is averaging 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers is putting up 7 points, 0.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Noah Locke is tops on his squad in both points (11.3) and assists (0.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty paces the Blue Demons in scoring (21.8 points per game), rebounding (8.8) and assists (4.3), shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range with 2.1 triples per game. He also posts 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • David Jones gives the Blue Demons 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 1 block.
    • The Blue Demons receive 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.
    • Nick Ongenda is putting up 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit gets the Blue Demons 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    DePaul at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

