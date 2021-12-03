How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will try to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago
- The Blue Demons record 88.5 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 62.6 the Ramblers allow.
- The Ramblers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- The Blue Demons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 23.5 points, 9.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game.
- The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Freeman-Liberty, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson scores 11.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Ramblers.
- Loyola Chicago's leader in rebounds is Tate Hall with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Braden Norris with 4.1 per game.
- Norris is consistent from deep and leads the Ramblers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Marquise Kennedy (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williamson (0.6 per game).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
W 99-66
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
W 73-70
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
W 84-80
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 77-68
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 101-63
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
-
Home
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
UIC
W 80-63
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
L 63-61
Away
11/25/2021
Auburn
L 62-53
Home
11/26/2021
Arizona State
W 77-59
Home
12/1/2021
Indiana State
W 88-76
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
-
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/19/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Davidson
-
Away
1/2/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away