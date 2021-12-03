Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will try to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

The Blue Demons record 88.5 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 62.6 the Ramblers allow.

The Ramblers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

The Blue Demons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 23.5 points, 9.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game.

The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Freeman-Liberty, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson scores 11.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Ramblers.

Loyola Chicago's leader in rebounds is Tate Hall with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Braden Norris with 4.1 per game.

Norris is consistent from deep and leads the Ramblers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Marquise Kennedy (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williamson (0.6 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Central Michigan W 99-66 Home 11/18/2021 Rutgers W 73-70 Home 11/20/2021 Western Illinois W 84-80 Home 11/26/2021 Northern Kentucky W 77-68 Home 11/28/2021 Eastern Michigan W 101-63 Home 12/4/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/7/2021 Duquesne - Home 12/10/2021 Louisville - Away 12/14/2021 UIC - Away 12/18/2021 Northwestern - Away 12/20/2021 Creighton - Home

Loyola Chicago Schedule