    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will try to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

    • The Blue Demons record 88.5 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 62.6 the Ramblers allow.
    • The Ramblers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Demons make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
    • The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • The Blue Demons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 23.5 points, 9.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game.
    • The Blue Demons get the most three-point shooting production out of Freeman-Liberty, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Lucas Williamson scores 11.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Ramblers.
    • Loyola Chicago's leader in rebounds is Tate Hall with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Braden Norris with 4.1 per game.
    • Norris is consistent from deep and leads the Ramblers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Marquise Kennedy (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williamson (0.6 per game).

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 99-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 84-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 77-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 101-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    W 80-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    L 63-61

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Auburn

    L 62-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arizona State

    W 77-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    W 88-76

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Roosevelt

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Loyola-Chicago at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
