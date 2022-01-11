DePaul looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it travels to Marquette.

DePaul finished non-conference play 9-1, but the start of Big East play hasn't been as kind. The Blue Demons have lost their first four conference games and are still looking to win their first Big East game.

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

DePaul has lost to Butler, Providence, St. John's and Villanova to begin conference play and it doesn't get much easier with its upcoming schedule.

That starts with a trip to play a Marquette team that is coming off back-to-back blow out wins. The Golden Eagles beat a red-hot Providence team by 32 points and then followed it up with a 28-point win against Georgetown.

The two-game winning streak snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big East.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot against a desperate DePaul team looking to win its first Big East game of the year. This is a game of two teams heading in different directions.

