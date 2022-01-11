Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it travels to Marquette.

DePaul finished non-conference play 9-1, but the start of Big East play hasn't been as kind. The Blue Demons have lost their first four conference games and are still looking to win their first Big East game.

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DePaul at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul has lost to Butler, Providence, St. John's and Villanova to begin conference play and it doesn't get much easier with its upcoming schedule.

That starts with a trip to play a Marquette team that is coming off back-to-back blow out wins. The Golden Eagles beat a red-hot Providence team by 32 points and then followed it up with a 28-point win against Georgetown. 

The two-game winning streak snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big East.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot against a desperate DePaul team looking to win its first Big East game of the year. This is a game of two teams heading in different directions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

DePaul at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

philadelphia flyers
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

2 minutes ago
buffalo sabres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

2 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette

2 minutes ago
buddy-boeheim
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse

2 minutes ago
drexel basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Drexel

2 minutes ago
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy