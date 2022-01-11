How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) drives past DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-0 Big East) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 0-0 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -6.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. DePaul

The Golden Eagles average 74.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.3 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons' 67.3 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.5% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis posts 15.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 26.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Kolek averages a team-best 6.2 assists per game. He is also posting 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 23.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Darryl Morsell posts 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kur Kuath posts 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (eighth in college basketball).

Oso Ighodaro is posting 6.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

DePaul Players to Watch