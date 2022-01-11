Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) drives past DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-0 Big East) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-6, 0-0 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marquette vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Marquette

-6.5

146.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. DePaul

  • The Golden Eagles average 74.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.3 the Blue Demons allow.
  • The Blue Demons' 67.3 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.5% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis posts 15.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 26.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyler Kolek averages a team-best 6.2 assists per game. He is also posting 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 23.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Darryl Morsell posts 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kur Kuath posts 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (eighth in college basketball).
  • Oso Ighodaro is posting 6.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones is averaging a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 15.4 points and 2.0 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • Brandon Johnson gives the Blue Demons 11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nick Ongenda is putting up 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Philmon Gebrewhit is putting up 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

DePaul at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
