Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Marquette

The Blue Demons score 68.0 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles score 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (66.5).

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

DePaul Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Demons is David Jones, who averages 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis averages 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.

Kam Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.6 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Butler L 73-71 Home 2/17/2022 Creighton L 71-59 Home 2/19/2022 Seton Hall L 66-64 Away 2/24/2022 Georgetown W 68-65 Away 2/27/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 99-94 Home 3/2/2022 Marquette - Home 3/5/2022 UConn - Away

Marquette Schedule