How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Marquette
- The Blue Demons score 68.0 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles score 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (66.5).
- The Blue Demons are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
DePaul Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Demons is David Jones, who averages 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis averages 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Kam Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.6 per game).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Butler
L 73-71
Home
2/17/2022
Creighton
L 71-59
Home
2/19/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-64
Away
2/24/2022
Georgetown
W 68-65
Away
2/27/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 99-94
Home
3/2/2022
Marquette
-
Home
3/5/2022
UConn
-
Away
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
UConn
L 80-72
Away
2/12/2022
Butler
L 85-79
Away
2/16/2022
Georgetown
W 77-66
Home
2/20/2022
Creighton
L 83-82
Away
2/26/2022
Butler
W 64-56
Home
3/2/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
