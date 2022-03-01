Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the DePaul Blue Demons (14-16, 5-13 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Marquette

  • The Blue Demons score 68.0 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles score 7.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (66.5).
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

DePaul Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Demons is David Jones, who averages 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Terry leads DePaul in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.
  • Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • Jones is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis averages 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.6 per game).

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Butler

L 73-71

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

L 71-59

Home

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-64

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

W 68-65

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 99-94

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

-

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

-

Away

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

UConn

L 80-72

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

L 85-79

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

L 83-82

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

W 64-56

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Marquette at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
