DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky.

    The DePaul Blue Demons (4-0) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky

    • Last year, the Blue Demons put up 65.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.2 the Norse allowed.
    • The Norse scored an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Norse's opponents made.
    • The Norse shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Pauly Paulicap hauled in an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game last season.
    • Moore knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Nick Ongenda compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Trevon Faulkner averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Adrian Nelson averaged 10.0 boards per game and Bryson Langdon dished out 4.0 assists per game.
    • Marques Warrick made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Faulkner and Nelson were defensive standouts last season, with Faulkner averaging 1.5 steals per game and Nelson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Coppin State

    W 97-72

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 99-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 84-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    Northern Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Wheeling Jesuit

    W 82-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 70-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 74-73

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 69-67

    Home

    11/26/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Alice Lloyd

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Northern Kentucky at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

