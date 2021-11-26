DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (4-0) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky
- Last year, the Blue Demons put up 65.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.2 the Norse allowed.
- The Norse scored an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Blue Demons had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Norse's opponents made.
- The Norse shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Pauly Paulicap hauled in an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game last season.
- Moore knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Nick Ongenda compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Trevon Faulkner averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Adrian Nelson averaged 10.0 boards per game and Bryson Langdon dished out 4.0 assists per game.
- Marques Warrick made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Faulkner and Nelson were defensive standouts last season, with Faulkner averaging 1.5 steals per game and Nelson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
W 97-72
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
W 99-66
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
W 73-70
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
W 84-80
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
-
Away
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Wheeling Jesuit
W 82-54
Home
11/12/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 70-69
Home
11/18/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 74-73
Home
11/22/2021
Western Illinois
L 69-67
Home
11/26/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/2/2021
Cleveland State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Away
12/8/2021
Canisius
-
Home
12/12/2021
Alice Lloyd
-
Home
12/18/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Away