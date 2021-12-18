Skip to main content
    How to Watch DePaul at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    DePaul and Northwestern both look to continue their surprising starts to the season when they battle on Saturday afternoon in Evanston
    DePaul heads to in-state rival Northwestern on Saturday looking to win its fourth straight game. The Blue Demons have beat Duquesne, upset Louisville and also beat Illinois Chicago since losing their only game of the year to Loyola Chicago back on December 4th.

    The winning streak has pushed DePaul's record out to 9-1 and has the Blue Demons feeling confident as they wrap up their non-conference schedule with a trip to Northwestern.

    The Wildcats have also been a nice surprise as they come in 7-2 and winners of two straight including their Big Ten opener against Maryland.

    Northwestern has been playing great basketball so far this year and have only suffered close losses to Providence and Wake Forest. Both of those teams have been playing great also and the Wildcats stuck right with them.

    This should be a great under-the-radar game on Saturday. Both teams are playing great and are trying to prove that they are for real and a win in this game would be huge.

    How To Watch

    DePaul at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
