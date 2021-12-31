DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence

The Blue Demons score 5.5 more points per game (67.3) than the Friars give up (61.8).

The Friars put up 12.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (57.1).

The Blue Demons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Friars allow to opponents.

The Friars' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

DePaul Players to Watch

The Blue Demons leader in points and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.

DePaul's best rebounder is David Jones, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 17.4 PPG average.

Freeman-Liberty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.

Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.5 per game.

A.J. Reeves is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Friars, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.1 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Louisville W 62-55 Away 12/14/2021 UIC W 72-66 Away 12/20/2021 Creighton L 2-0 Home 12/23/2021 Seton Hall L 2-0 Home 12/29/2021 Butler L 63-59 Away 1/1/2022 Providence - Home 1/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 1/8/2022 Villanova - Home 1/11/2022 Marquette - Away 1/13/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/19/2022 Xavier - Home

