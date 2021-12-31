DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence

    • The Blue Demons score 5.5 more points per game (67.3) than the Friars give up (61.8).
    • The Friars put up 12.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (57.1).
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Friars allow to opponents.
    • The Friars' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • The Blue Demons leader in points and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.
    • DePaul's best rebounder is David Jones, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 17.4 PPG average.
    • Freeman-Liberty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.
    • Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.5 per game.
    • A.J. Reeves is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Friars, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.1 per game).

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    W 62-55

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    W 72-66

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Butler

    L 63-59

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 68-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    W 57-53

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 70-65

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Providence at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    twilight_zone_header_image
    entertainment

    How to Watch The Twilight Zone Marathon

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    52 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy