DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence
- The Blue Demons score 5.5 more points per game (67.3) than the Friars give up (61.8).
- The Friars put up 12.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (57.1).
- The Blue Demons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Friars allow to opponents.
- The Friars' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
DePaul Players to Watch
- The Blue Demons leader in points and assists is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.
- DePaul's best rebounder is David Jones, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 17.4 PPG average.
- Freeman-Liberty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Demons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Freeman-Liberty is DePaul's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and dishes out 0.8 assists per game.
- Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.5 per game.
- A.J. Reeves is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Friars, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.1 per game).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Louisville
W 62-55
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
W 72-66
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
L 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Butler
L 63-59
Away
1/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 68-53
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/11/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/15/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/18/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away