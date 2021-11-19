DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Wintrust Arena.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Rutgers

Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up.

The Blue Demons' 65.8 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

The Scarlet Knights made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

The Blue Demons' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights gave up to their opponents (41.6%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Myles Johnson averaged 8.5 boards per game and Jacob Young dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Harper hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Young averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Johnson compiled 2.4 rejections per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.

Pauly Paulicap pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Lehigh W 73-70 Home 11/13/2021 Merrimack W 48-35 Home 11/16/2021 NJIT W 75-61 Home 11/18/2021 DePaul - Away 11/22/2021 Lafayette - Home 11/27/2021 UMass - Away 11/30/2021 Clemson - Home 12/3/2021 Illinois - Away 12/9/2021 Purdue - Home

DePaul Schedule