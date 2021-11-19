DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Wintrust Arena.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Rutgers

    • Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up.
    • The Blue Demons' 65.8 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
    • The Scarlet Knights made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Blue Demons' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights gave up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Myles Johnson averaged 8.5 boards per game and Jacob Young dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Harper hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Young averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Johnson compiled 2.4 rejections per contest.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Pauly Paulicap pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
    • Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Lehigh

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Merrimack

    W 48-35

    Home

    11/16/2021

    NJIT

    W 75-61

    Home

    11/18/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Coppin State

    W 97-72

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 99-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Rutgers at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
