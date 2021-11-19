DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Wintrust Arena.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Rutgers
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons gave up.
- The Blue Demons' 65.8 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- The Blue Demons' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Myles Johnson averaged 8.5 boards per game and Jacob Young dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Harper hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Young averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Johnson compiled 2.4 rejections per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Pauly Paulicap pulled down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Lehigh
W 73-70
Home
11/13/2021
Merrimack
W 48-35
Home
11/16/2021
NJIT
W 75-61
Home
11/18/2021
DePaul
-
Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
W 97-72
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
W 99-66
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
