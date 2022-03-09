Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives the ball over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 seed Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) hit the court in the Big East Tournament against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East). The teams will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
Saint John's (NY) vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint John's (NY)

-4.5

154.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

  • The 77.2 points per game the Red Storm put up are 10.0 more points than the Blue Demons give up (67.2).
  • The Blue Demons score only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (72.1).
  • This season, the Red Storm have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is tops on his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also puts up 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Posh Alexander posts a team-best 5.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 50.2% from the floor.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Aaron Wheeler posts 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Montez Mathis is putting up 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty is posting 21.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • David Jones paces the Blue Demons in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and produces 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Brandon Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Nick Ongenda gets the Blue Demons 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Terry is putting up a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
