How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives the ball over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 seed Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) hit the court in the Big East Tournament against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East). The teams will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint John's (NY) -4.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

The 77.2 points per game the Red Storm put up are 10.0 more points than the Blue Demons give up (67.2).

The Blue Demons score only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (72.1).

This season, the Red Storm have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie is tops on his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (6.6) per contest, and also puts up 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Posh Alexander posts a team-best 5.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Aaron Wheeler posts 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Montez Mathis is putting up 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

DePaul Players to Watch