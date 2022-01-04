Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm record are 17.9 more points than the Blue Demons give up (58).

The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

The Blue Demons are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie paces the Red Storm with 20.3 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.

Posh Alexander is tops on the Red Storm at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 14.5 points.

Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Montez Mathis averages 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joel Soriano is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch