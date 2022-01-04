Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul

    • The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm record are 17.9 more points than the Blue Demons give up (58).
    • The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie paces the Red Storm with 20.3 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.
    • Posh Alexander is tops on the Red Storm at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 14.5 points.
    • Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Montez Mathis averages 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Joel Soriano is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • David Jones is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in rebounding (8.3 per game), and produces 16.1 points and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Blue Demons get 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
    • Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit gives the Blue Demons 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    DePaul at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

