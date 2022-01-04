Publish date:
How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-0 Big East) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul
- The 75.9 points per game the Red Storm record are 17.9 more points than the Blue Demons give up (58).
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 45.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie paces the Red Storm with 20.3 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.
- Posh Alexander is tops on the Red Storm at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 14.5 points.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu averages 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Montez Mathis averages 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joel Soriano is averaging 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in rebounding (8.3 per game), and produces 16.1 points and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Blue Demons get 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
- Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Philmon Gebrewhit gives the Blue Demons 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
DePaul at St. John's
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)