DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Red Storm score 76.4 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 18.7 points and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 5.3 per game while also scoring 14.5 points per contest.

Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones sits atop the Blue Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry's assist statline leads DePaul; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.

Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.

Jones (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Villanova L 75-69 Home 2/13/2022 UConn L 63-60 Home 2/16/2022 Xavier W 86-73 Away 2/18/2022 Butler W 91-57 Home 2/23/2022 Creighton L 81-78 Home 2/27/2022 DePaul - Away 3/2/2022 Xavier - Home 3/5/2022 Marquette - Away

DePaul Schedule