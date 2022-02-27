DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson (32) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Red Storm score 76.4 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons allow.
  • The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • The Red Storm are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 18.7 points and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 5.3 per game while also scoring 14.5 points per contest.
  • Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones sits atop the Blue Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jalen Terry's assist statline leads DePaul; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
  • Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Jones (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Villanova

L 75-69

Home

2/13/2022

UConn

L 63-60

Home

2/16/2022

Xavier

W 86-73

Away

2/18/2022

Butler

W 91-57

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

L 81-78

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

-

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

-

Away

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Providence

L 76-73

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

L 73-71

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

L 71-59

Home

2/19/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-64

Away

2/24/2022

Georgetown

W 68-65

Away

2/27/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

3/2/2022

Marquette

-

Home

3/5/2022

UConn

-

Away

