DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Red Storm score 76.4 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons allow.
- The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- The Red Storm are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 18.7 points and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 5.3 per game while also scoring 14.5 points per contest.
- Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones sits atop the Blue Demons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Terry's assist statline leads DePaul; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
- Jones is dependable from three-point range and leads the Blue Demons with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Jones (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
L 75-69
Home
2/13/2022
UConn
L 63-60
Home
2/16/2022
Xavier
W 86-73
Away
2/18/2022
Butler
W 91-57
Home
2/23/2022
Creighton
L 81-78
Home
2/27/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/2/2022
Xavier
-
Home
3/5/2022
Marquette
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Providence
L 76-73
Away
2/15/2022
Butler
L 73-71
Home
2/17/2022
Creighton
L 71-59
Home
2/19/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-64
Away
2/24/2022
Georgetown
W 68-65
Away
2/27/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
3/2/2022
Marquette
-
Home
3/5/2022
UConn
-
Away
How To Watch
February
27
2022
St. John's at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)