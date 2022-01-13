DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Seton Hall
- The 68.5 points per game the Pirates record are 5.7 more points than the Blue Demons give up (62.8).
- The Blue Demons put up 11.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Pirates give up (56.7).
- The Pirates make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- The Pirates leader in points and rebounds is Jared Rhoden, who scores 15.1 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
- Seton Hall's best passer is Kadary Richmond, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Jamir Harris leads the Pirates in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
- David Jones is at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game.
- Freeman-Liberty is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Blue Demons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Seton Hall Schedule
12/23/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
L 70-65
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Home
1/4/2022
Butler
W 71-56
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
W 90-87
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/18/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/22/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/24/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/26/2022
Marquette
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
12/29/2021
Butler
L 63-59
Away
1/1/2022
Providence
L 70-53
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 89-84
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
L 79-64
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
L 87-76
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away