DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Seton Hall

The 68.5 points per game the Pirates record are 5.7 more points than the Blue Demons give up (62.8).

The Blue Demons put up 11.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Pirates give up (56.7).

The Pirates make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The Pirates leader in points and rebounds is Jared Rhoden, who scores 15.1 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.

Seton Hall's best passer is Kadary Richmond, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Jamir Harris leads the Pirates in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.

David Jones is at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game.

Freeman-Liberty is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Blue Demons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 DePaul W 2-0 Away 12/29/2021 Providence L 70-65 Away 1/1/2022 Villanova L 73-67 Home 1/4/2022 Butler W 71-56 Away 1/8/2022 UConn W 90-87 Home 1/13/2022 DePaul - Away 1/15/2022 Marquette - Away 1/18/2022 Providence - Home 1/22/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 1/24/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/26/2022 Marquette - Home

DePaul Schedule