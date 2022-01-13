DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 0-0 Big East) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Seton Hall

  • The 68.5 points per game the Pirates record are 5.7 more points than the Blue Demons give up (62.8).
  • The Blue Demons put up 11.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Pirates give up (56.7).
  • The Pirates make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • The Pirates leader in points and rebounds is Jared Rhoden, who scores 15.1 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
  • Seton Hall's best passer is Kadary Richmond, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Jamir Harris leads the Pirates in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Richmond is Seton Hall's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.7 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
  • David Jones is at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game.
  • Freeman-Liberty is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Blue Demons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Freeman-Liberty (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for DePaul while Nick Ongenda (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

DePaul

W 2-0

Away

12/29/2021

Providence

L 70-65

Away

1/1/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Home

1/4/2022

Butler

W 71-56

Away

1/8/2022

UConn

W 90-87

Home

1/13/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/15/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/18/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/22/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/24/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/26/2022

Marquette

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Butler

L 63-59

Away

1/1/2022

Providence

L 70-53

Home

1/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 89-84

Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

L 79-64

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

L 87-76

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Seton Hall at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
