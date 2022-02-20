DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -8.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. DePaul

The Pirates record 69.3 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons' 67.0 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 62.5 the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Blue Demons' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden leads his team in both points (15.3) and assists (1.2) per game, and also posts 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kadary Richmond leads his squad in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.8 points.

Myles Cale is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Bryce Aiken puts up 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

DePaul Players to Watch