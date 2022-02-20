DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
Seton Hall
-8.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. DePaul
- The Pirates record 69.3 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 65.6 the Blue Demons allow.
- The Blue Demons' 67.0 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 62.5 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- The Pirates make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Blue Demons' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden leads his team in both points (15.3) and assists (1.2) per game, and also posts 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Kadary Richmond leads his squad in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.8 points.
- Myles Cale is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Bryce Aiken puts up 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones is posting team highs in points (14.2 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is contributing 2.3 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty gives the Blue Demons 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brandon Johnson is averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Nick Ongenda is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Terry is averaging a team-high 3.1 assists per game. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
How To Watch
DePaul at Seton Hall
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
