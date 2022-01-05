How to Watch DePaul vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball

After being away from the court for two weeks, St. John's returns to play on Wednesday hosting DePaul in Big East action.

It's been over two weeks since St. John's played a game. Due to COVID-19 issues, the team has had its last four games — all against Big East opponents — postponed. On Wednesday, they finally return to action hosting DePaul in what will be the Red Storm's Big East opener.

How to Watch DePaul vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Before the pause, St. John's had gotten off to an 8-3 start this season. The Red Storm have won six of their last eight games.

DePaul comes into this game at 9-3. The Blue Demons have won three of their last five, including a 62-55 upset win over Louisville last month.

This game also features the two leading scorers in the Big East. DePaul senior Javon Freeman-Liberty and St. John's junior Julian Champagnie are both averaging 20.3 points per game this season. They are two of only 23 players across Division-I currently averaging over 20.0 points per game.

They aren't the only ones who can light up the box score. Both St. John's and DePaul rank in the top half of the conference in scoring — the Red Storm lead all Big East teams, averaging 82.6 points per game while DePaul is in fourth averaging 77.3 points.

Is a Big East shootout in the works? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the game.

