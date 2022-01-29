DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. UConn

The 80.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.1 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.5).

The Blue Demons score just 2.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.8).

This season, the Huskies have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 15.6 points per game along with 4.8 assists.

Andre Jackson is UConn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game.

The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (19.9 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.

David Jones' stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.

Freeman-Liberty hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

DePaul's leader in steals is Jones (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.1 per game).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Seton Hall L 90-87 Away 1/12/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 86-78 Home 1/18/2022 Butler W 76-59 Home 1/20/2022 Butler W 75-56 Away 1/25/2022 Georgetown W 96-73 Home 1/29/2022 DePaul - Away 2/1/2022 Creighton - Home 2/5/2022 Villanova - Away 2/8/2022 Marquette - Home 2/11/2022 Xavier - Away 2/13/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away

DePaul Schedule