DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. UConn

  • The 80.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.1 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.5).
  • The Blue Demons score just 2.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.8).
  • This season, the Huskies have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 15.6 points per game along with 4.8 assists.
  • Andre Jackson is UConn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (19.9 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
  • David Jones' stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
  • Freeman-Liberty hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Jones (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.1 per game).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

L 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 86-78

Home

1/18/2022

Butler

W 76-59

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

W 75-56

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

W 96-73

Home

1/29/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/1/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/5/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/11/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Marquette

L 87-76

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

W 96-92

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

L 68-67

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

L 60-47

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

L 67-43

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/17/2022

Creighton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Connecticut at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

