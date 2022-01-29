DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. UConn
- The 80.6 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.1 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.5).
- The Blue Demons score just 2.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- This season, the Huskies have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is R.J. Cole, who scores 15.6 points per game along with 4.8 assists.
- Andre Jackson is UConn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Cole is UConn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Whaley leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (19.9 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
- David Jones' stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Jones (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (2.1 per game).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
L 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 86-78
Home
1/18/2022
Butler
W 76-59
Home
1/20/2022
Butler
W 75-56
Away
1/25/2022
Georgetown
W 96-73
Home
1/29/2022
DePaul
-
Away
2/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/8/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/11/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/13/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Marquette
L 87-76
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
W 96-92
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
L 68-67
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
L 60-47
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
L 67-43
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/12/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/15/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/17/2022
Creighton
-
Home